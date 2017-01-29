Ahmed Soultan (أحمد سلطان; born June 17, 1978) is a Moroccan singer artist,considered as one of the leaders of the "Nayda".(new urban Moroccan scene).

Often called the OSNI (Objet Sonore Non Identifié),which could be translated "USO",for "Unknown Sounding Object",for his very particular style.

Afro-Arabian soul music of which head titles are to represent this universality the artist stands for : "Achkide" blends Berber and French;and "Ya Salam" is sung in Arabic and English. His 1st album "Tolerance" (2005), which contains his first single "Ya Salam". And then his 2nd album "Code" (2009) which contains the 1st extract "Achkide".

The stage name "Soultan" is inspired from "soul".