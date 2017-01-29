Ahmed SoultanMoroccan singer. Born 1978
Ahmed Soultan
1978
Ahmed Soultan Biography
Ahmed Soultan (أحمد سلطان; born June 17, 1978) is a Moroccan singer artist,considered as one of the leaders of the "Nayda".(new urban Moroccan scene).
Often called the OSNI (Objet Sonore Non Identifié),which could be translated "USO",for "Unknown Sounding Object",for his very particular style.
Afro-Arabian soul music of which head titles are to represent this universality the artist stands for : "Achkide" blends Berber and French;and "Ya Salam" is sung in Arabic and English. His 1st album "Tolerance" (2005), which contains his first single "Ya Salam". And then his 2nd album "Code" (2009) which contains the 1st extract "Achkide".
The stage name "Soultan" is inspired from "soul".
Ahmed Soultan Tracks
Achkide (feat. Afrodiziac)
Ahmed Soultan
Achkide (feat. Afrodiziac)
Achkide (feat. Afrodiziac)
Ya Salaam
Ahmed Soultan
Ya Salaam
Ya Salaam
I Wonder (feat. Akala)
Ahmed Soultan
I Wonder (feat. Akala)
I Wonder (feat. Akala)
Biiatna
Ahmed Soultan
Biiatna
Biiatna
Koula Lila Vs Plastic Soul
Ahmed Soultan
Koula Lila Vs Plastic Soul
Koula Lila Vs Plastic Soul
Koula Lila Vs Plastic Soul
Ahmed Soultan
Koula Lila Vs Plastic Soul
Koula Lila Vs Plastic Soul
Ya Salaam vs Lost Without U
Ahmed Soultan
Ya Salaam vs Lost Without U
Ya Salaam vs Lost Without U
Soldier Vs Amoul Solo
Destiny’s Child
Soldier Vs Amoul Solo
Soldier Vs Amoul Solo
Mantsayadch
Shayfeen, Muslim, Dizzy Dros & Ahmed Soultan
Mantsayadch
Mantsayadch
Mantsayadch
Ahmed Soultan
Mantsayadch
Mantsayadch
Wonder (feat. Akala)
Ahmed Soultan
Wonder (feat. Akala)
Wonder (feat. Akala)
Jokko (feat. Fafadi)
Amajan & Ahmed Soultan
Jokko (feat. Fafadi)
Jokko (feat. Fafadi)
Down The Line Vs Give Me Ur Name
Alix Perez
Down The Line Vs Give Me Ur Name
Down The Line Vs Give Me Ur Name
I Hena El Hal, Denia Hania
Ahmed Soultan
I Hena El Hal, Denia Hania
I Hena El Hal, Denia Hania
Jokko (feat. Fafadi & Amajan)
Ahmed Soultan
Jokko (feat. Fafadi & Amajan)
Tous Les Memes
Ahmed Soultan
Tous Les Memes
Tous Les Memes
Breathe
Ahmed Soultan
Breathe
Breathe
Breathe (Morocco)Somum
Ahmed Soultan
Breathe (Morocco)Somum
Breathe (Morocco)Somum
Breathe (Somum)
Ahmed Soultan
Breathe (Somum)
Breathe (Somum)
Breathe (Morocco)
Ahmed Soultan
Breathe (Morocco)
Breathe (Morocco)
