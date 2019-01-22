David Brent Keuning (born March 28, 1976) is an American guitarist and songwriter. Dave started playing guitar when he was 14 years old. Dave is best known for his role as the lead guitarist of the rock band The Killers, with whom he has recorded five studio albums. Dave and Brandon Flowers started The Killers back in 2001, and together they wrote the hit Mr. Brightside, which kick-started their career and became an instant classic. The Killers are considered one of the biggest rock bands of the 21st century. Dave had previously played every show with the killers since its inception up until the show at Chicago Lollapalooza in August 2017. He is currently on a hiatus from The Killers. In 2018, Keuning announced that he would release a solo album titled Prismism under his surname Keuning in 2019.