Whipping Boy
Indie rock band. Formed 1991. Disbanded 2000
Whipping Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqrp3.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0c5c0ff2-bcde-401d-9d88-c9cff190d673
Whipping Boy Biography (Wikipedia)
Whipping Boy are an Irish alternative rock band who were mainly active in the 1980s and 1990s. The band reformed briefly in 2005 for a series of shows. 2011 saw Whipping Boy emerge again, this time without Paul Page and Myles McDonnell. The Whipping Boy Periscopes Up tour summer 2011 saw Joey (bass) and Finn (guitar) replace them with longtime live guitarist Killian McGowan completing the line up.
Whipping Boy Tracks
Tripped (Radio 1 Session, 17 Aug 1995)
Whipping Boy
Tripped (Radio 1 Session, 17 Aug 1995)
When We Were Young (Radio 1 Session, 17 Aug 1995)
Whipping Boy
When We Were Young (Radio 1 Session, 17 Aug 1995)
When We Were Young
Whipping Boy
When We Were Young
We Don't Need Nobody Else - BBC Session 17/08/1995
Whipping Boy
We Don't Need Nobody Else - BBC Session 17/08/1995
Twinkle
Whipping Boy
Twinkle
Twinkle
When We Were Young (Philo version)
Whipping Boy
When We Were Young (Philo version)
We Don't Need Nobody Else
Whipping Boy
We Don't Need Nobody Else
We Don't Need Nobody Else
