Whipping Boy are an Irish alternative rock band who were mainly active in the 1980s and 1990s. The band reformed briefly in 2005 for a series of shows. 2011 saw Whipping Boy emerge again, this time without Paul Page and Myles McDonnell. The Whipping Boy Periscopes Up tour summer 2011 saw Joey (bass) and Finn (guitar) replace them with longtime live guitarist Killian McGowan completing the line up.