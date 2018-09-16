Ira Newborn (born December 26, 1949 in New York City) is an American musician, actor, orchestrator and composer, best known for his work composing motion picture soundtracks.

Among the many movies Newborn has scored or for which he has written songs are Sixteen Candles; Weird Science; Ferris Bueller's Day Off; Uncle Buck; Planes, Trains and Automobiles; Mallrats; the smoky jazz score for Into the Night, for which he wrote music for B.B. King; and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. He frequently worked with director John Hughes. He also stepped in as musical director and producer for The Blues Brothers. Newborn's many film credits also include a small acting role in Xanadu, in which he appears as a 1940s band leader.

Newborn’s most famous association is possibly as the soundtrack composer for the Naked Gun series of police satires starring Leslie Nielsen. Newborn’s brassy big band/blues theme song for the franchise first appeared on the TV series that inspired the movies, 1982’s Police Squad!.