Richie "LaBamba" Rosenberg is an American trombonist originating from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He is a member of the house band on Conan O'Brien's late-night talk shows.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
