The Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) are an English rock band formed in Birmingham in 1970, by songwriters/multi-instrumentalists Jeff Lynne and Roy Wood with drummer Bev Bevan. Their music is characterised by a fusion of Beatlesque pop, classical arrangements, and futuristic iconography. After Wood's departure in 1972, Lynne became the band's leader, arranging and producing every album while writing virtually all of their original material. For their initial tenure, Lynne, Bevan and keyboardist Richard Tandy were the group's only consistent members.
ELO was formed out of Lynne's and Wood's desire to create modern rock and pop songs with classical overtones. It derived as an offshoot of Wood's previous band, the Move, of which Lynne and Bevan were also members. During the 1970s and 1980s, ELO released a string of top 10 albums and singles, including two LPs that reached the top of British charts: the disco-inspired Discovery (1979) and the science-fiction-themed concept album Time (1981). In 1986, Lynne lost interest in the band and ceased its operation. Bevan responded by forming his own band, ELO Part II, which later became the Orchestra. With the exception of a short-lived reunion in 2000–01, ELO remained largely inactive until the 2010s. In 2014, Lynne re-formed the band again with Tandy as Jeff Lynne's ELO, where he resumed concert touring and new recordings under the moniker.
Jeff Lynne: "When we played Radio 2 In Hyde Park I didn't think people would stay for us!"
Jeff Lynne's ELO - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
Where do you go after playing the 'legends' slot at Glastonbury? Jeff reveals all...
'There were some characters in the first few rows'
Orchestral Opulence, Polished Pop
Jeff Lynne's ELO to play Glastonbury 2016
Evil Woman
All Over The World
Rock 'n' Roll Is King
Don't Bring Me Down
Shine A Little Love
Mr. Blue Sky
Livin' Thing
Sweet Talkin' Woman
The Diary Of Horace Wimp
Wild West Hero
Evil Woman (Glastonbury 2016)
Turn To Stone
Telephone Line
Last Train To London
Confusion
Xanadu
