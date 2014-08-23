Sid KullerBorn 27 October 1910. Died 16 September 1993
Sid Kuller
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1910-10-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0c4e5ecb-fce3-470b-be39-e4abc7cbff27
Sid Kuller Biography (Wikipedia)
Sid Kuller (27 October 1910 New York City, New York – 16 September 1993 in Sherman Oaks, California) was an American comedy writer, producer and lyricist/composer, who concentrated on special musical material, gags and sketches for leading comics. He collaborated with Ray Golden and Hal Fimberg on the screenplay of the Marx Brothers' vehicle The Big Store, for which he also supplied the lyrics to the musical climax, "The Tenement Symphony". Earlier in their careers, Kuller and Golden wrote comedy songs and special material for the Ritz Brothers. Although he wrote prodigiously and with facility throughout his life, Kuller admitted, "The creation of comedy is a painful experience".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sid Kuller Tracks
Sort by
Jump for Joy (Proms 2014)
Clare Teal
Jump for Joy (Proms 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfxj.jpglink
Jump for Joy (Proms 2014)
Last played on
Back to artist