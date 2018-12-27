Self HelpUK. Formed 1 June 2016
Self Help
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2016-06-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0c4de9a4-b0a1-4a72-86aa-4be8b12918b9
Self Help Tracks
Sort by
Get On With It
Self Help
Get On With It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get On With It
Last played on
1000000 MPH
Self Help
1000000 MPH
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
1000000 MPH
Last played on
Gooey (live at Truck)
Self Help
Gooey (live at Truck)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gooey (live at Truck)
Last played on
Exercise #1 (feat. Mark Dicker & John Doran)
Self Help
Exercise #1 (feat. Mark Dicker & John Doran)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Exercise #1 (feat. Mark Dicker & John Doran)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Goodbye
Self Help
Goodbye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goodbye
Last played on
Gemma
Self Help
Gemma
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gemma
Last played on
Gooey
Self Help
Gooey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gooey
Last played on
Won't You
Self Help
Won't You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Won't You
Last played on
Playlists featuring Self Help
Self Help Links
Back to artist