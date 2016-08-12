The NylonsFormed 1978
The Nylons are an a cappella group founded in 1978 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, best known for their covers of pop songs such as The Turtles' "Happy Together", Steam's "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye", and "The Lion Sleeps Tonight".
The band's current lineup includes Claude Morrison (tenor), Garth Mosbaugh (tenor/baritone), Gavin Hope (baritone/tenor/bass) and Tyrone Gabriel (bass/baritone). Morrison is the only original member still with the band (and still living) today.
The band has reissued all their albums on CD through Unidisc Music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Orange Coloured Sky
Orange Coloured Sky
Made 'n Japan
Made 'n Japan
Made 'n Japan
Up On The Roof
Up On The Roof
Chain Gang
Chain Gang
Chain Gang
