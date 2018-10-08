Edita GruberováBorn 23 December 1946
Edita Gruberová
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1946-12-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0c461736-995c-421c-84dd-af2858dc1f31
Edita Gruberová Biography (Wikipedia)
Edita Gruberová (born 23 December 1946), is a Slovak coloratura soprano. She is noted for her great tonal clarity, agility, dramatic power, endurance, and ability to sing high notes with great power and sustained vocal consistency, which made her an ideal Queen of the Night in her early years. In recent years, she has enjoyed huge success with a number of the most important bel canto roles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Edita Gruberová Tracks
Sort by
Villanelle
Eva Dell'Acqua
Villanelle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psmzc.jpglink
Villanelle
Conductor
Last played on
Il barbiere di Siviglia: Una voce poco fa
Gioachino Rossini
Il barbiere di Siviglia: Una voce poco fa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Il barbiere di Siviglia: Una voce poco fa
Last played on
Una voce poco fa (The Barber of Seville)
Gioachino Rossini
Una voce poco fa (The Barber of Seville)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Una voce poco fa (The Barber of Seville)
Performer
Last played on
Act 1 Hansel Und Gretel - Rallalala
Engelbert Humperdinck, Ann Murray, Gwyneth Jones, Edita Gruberová, Barbara Bonney, Christiane Oelze, Staatskapelle Dresden & Chor der Staatsoper Dresden
Act 1 Hansel Und Gretel - Rallalala
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0255py8.jpglink
Act 1 Hansel Und Gretel - Rallalala
Composer
Last played on
Alles fühlt der Liebe; Der Hölle Rache (The Magic Flute)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Alles fühlt der Liebe; Der Hölle Rache (The Magic Flute)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Alles fühlt der Liebe; Der Hölle Rache (The Magic Flute)
Last played on
Samson, oratorio, HWV 57: Let the Bright Seraphim
Edita Gruberová
Samson, oratorio, HWV 57: Let the Bright Seraphim
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03byl57.jpglink
Samson, oratorio, HWV 57: Let the Bright Seraphim
Last played on
Nein Herr, so kommt es nicht (Ariadne Auf Naxos)
Richard Strauss
Nein Herr, so kommt es nicht (Ariadne Auf Naxos)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Nein Herr, so kommt es nicht (Ariadne Auf Naxos)
Last played on
Sei mir gegrüsst
Johann Strauss II
Sei mir gegrüsst
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zvv6b.jpglink
Sei mir gegrüsst
Orchestra
Last played on
Rigoletto (Act III - final scene)
Giuseppe Verdi
Rigoletto (Act III - final scene)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Rigoletto (Act III - final scene)
Orchestra
Last played on
Belle nuit, o nuit d'amour (The Tales of Hoffmann) (feat. Claudia Eder, Orchestre national de France, Seiji Ozawa & Chœur de Radio France)
Edita Gruberová
Belle nuit, o nuit d'amour (The Tales of Hoffmann) (feat. Claudia Eder, Orchestre national de France, Seiji Ozawa & Chœur de Radio France)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxl3.jpglink
Belle nuit, o nuit d'amour (The Tales of Hoffmann) (feat. Claudia Eder, Orchestre national de France, Seiji Ozawa & Chœur de Radio France)
Last played on
Der Holle Rache
Edita Gruberová
Der Holle Rache
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Der Holle Rache
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1973: Prom 26
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/en4fxj
Royal Albert Hall
1973-08-16T10:46:21
16
Aug
1973
Proms 1973: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
Edita Gruberová Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist