Buddy KnoxBorn 20 July 1933. Died 14 February 1999
Buddy Knox
1933-07-20
Buddy Knox Biography
Buddy Wayne Knox (July 20, 1933 – February 14, 1999) was an American singer and songwriter, best known for his 1957 rock hit song, "Party Doll".
Buddy Knox Tracks
Party Doll
Party Doll
Party Doll
Storm Clouds
Storm Clouds
Storm Clouds
She's Gone
She's Gone
She's Gone
Hula Love
Hula Love
Hula Love
Somebody Touched Me (Radio 1 Session, 11 May 1970)
Somebody Touched Me (Radio 1 Session, 11 May 1970)
Muddy Water (Radio 1 Session, 11 May 1970)
Muddy Water (Radio 1 Session, 11 May 1970)
Muddy Water (Radio 1 Session, 11 May 1970)
Hula Love (Radio 1 Session, 11 May 1970)
Hula Love (Radio 1 Session, 11 May 1970)
Rock Your Little Baby To Sleep (Radio 1 Session, 11 May 1970)
Rock Your Little Baby To Sleep (Radio 1 Session, 11 May 1970)
Party Doll (Radio 1 Session, 11 May 1970)
Party Doll (Radio 1 Session, 11 May 1970)
ALL FOR YOU
ALL FOR YOU
ALL FOR YOU
Rock Your Little Baby To Sleep
Rock Your Little Baby To Sleep
Rock Your Little Baby To Sleep
