Lomax was a rock band from London, England.

The band released three singles and an album on the London-based independent record label, 93 Records.

Nowadays, Epworth works predominantly as a record producer, though enjoys working as a DJ. Meade is working on a solo entity, entitled The Sex Act, with a single "Builders of Men/Modern Dance" released on Destructible Records. Schultzberg is also working on solo material.