LomaxLondon, UK rock band. Formed 2002. Disbanded 2004
Lomax
2002
Lomax Biography (Wikipedia)
Lomax was a rock band from London, England.
The band released three singles and an album on the London-based independent record label, 93 Records.
Nowadays, Epworth works predominantly as a record producer, though enjoys working as a DJ. Meade is working on a solo entity, entitled The Sex Act, with a single "Builders of Men/Modern Dance" released on Destructible Records. Schultzberg is also working on solo material.
Lomax Tracks
Lover Boy Inst
Barker & Lomax
Lover Boy Inst
Lover Boy Inst
Little Nemo
Barker & Lomax
Little Nemo
Little Nemo
Link 2 The Past
Lomax
Link 2 The Past
Link 2 The Past
Avon Calling
Lomax
Avon Calling
Avon Calling
