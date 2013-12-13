Marcel Cellier (29 October 1925 – 13 December 2013) was a Swiss organist, ethnomusicologist and music producer, internationally known for introducing the singing of Le Mystère des Voix Bulgares, and the playing of Gheorghe Zamfir.

Cellier was the founder of the "Disques Cellier" recording label. From 1960, and for the next 25 years, he hosted a weekly radio show on "Radio Suisse Romande", which he called "From the Black Sea to the Baltic".

In the 1960s, Cellier extensively researched Romanian folk music, which led to his discovery of Gheorghe Zamfir. In 1984, he was presented with the "Grand prix audiovisuel de l'Europe" from the Académie du disque français in Paris. In 1989, he was awarded a Grammy for producing Le Mystère des Voix Bulgares, Vol. II which featured, among others, the Bulgarian State Television Female Vocal Choir.

In 2012, a documentary called Balkan Melodie was made about his travels in Eastern Europe.