Lidell Townsell is a house-music artist from Chicago, Illinois. He originally released numerous singles on the Trax and D.J. International labels. He released one album, Harmony, on Mercury/PolyGram Records as Lidell Townsell in 1992. Two singles from the album were hits in the US, "Get with U" and "Nu Nu"; the latter featured the duo M.T.F., whose members were singer Martell and emcee Silk E (no relation to Sylk-E. Fyne).

His music has influenced numerous artists including: TIGER & WOODS, Green Velvet

In 2014 he collaborated and also sang on Shit Robot's remix of his song 'Do It (Right)'