Lidell Townsell
Lidell Townsell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0c380fce-55df-40a1-8084-e27b8f344017
Lidell Townsell Biography (Wikipedia)
Lidell Townsell is a house-music artist from Chicago, Illinois. He originally released numerous singles on the Trax and D.J. International labels. He released one album, Harmony, on Mercury/PolyGram Records as Lidell Townsell in 1992. Two singles from the album were hits in the US, "Get with U" and "Nu Nu"; the latter featured the duo M.T.F., whose members were singer Martell and emcee Silk E (no relation to Sylk-E. Fyne).
His music has influenced numerous artists including: TIGER & WOODS, Green Velvet
In 2014 he collaborated and also sang on Shit Robot's remix of his song 'Do It (Right)'
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lidell Townsell Tracks
Sort by
I'll Make U Dance (feat. Kool Rock Steady)
Lidell Townsell
I'll Make U Dance (feat. Kool Rock Steady)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Make U Dance (feat. Kool Rock Steady)
Last played on
As Acid Turns
Lidell Townsell
As Acid Turns
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
As Acid Turns
Last played on
Jack The House
Lidell Townsell
Jack The House
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jack The House
Last played on
I'll Make You Dance (DJ T's Edit) (feat. Kool Rock Steady)
Lidell Townsell
I'll Make You Dance (DJ T's Edit) (feat. Kool Rock Steady)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lidell Townsell Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist