Evelyn Tubb is a soprano, and long-time member of The Consort of Musicke and one of the world's greatest early music specialists, known for her innovative and original performances.
Evelyn Tubb Tracks
Venus and Adonis - a Masque for the Entertainment of the King
John Blow
Venus and Adonis - a Masque for the Entertainment of the King
Venus and Adonis - a Masque for the Entertainment of the King
Ensemble
"Mentre, lumi maggior" [from Il quinto libro di madrigali, 1568]
Cipriano de Rore
"Mentre, lumi maggior" [from Il quinto libro di madrigali, 1568]
"Mentre, lumi maggior" [from Il quinto libro di madrigali, 1568]
Ensemble
"Convien ch'ovunque sia"
Cipriano de Rore
"Convien ch'ovunque sia"
"Convien ch'ovunque sia"
Ensemble
The dark is my delight
Anon.
The dark is my delight
The dark is my delight
Performer
Morpheus, thou Gentle God
Daniel Purcell
Morpheus, thou Gentle God
Morpheus, thou Gentle God
Ensemble
Vattene pur, crudel
Claudio Monteverdi
Vattene pur, crudel
Vattene pur, crudel
Choral Fantasy in C Major, Op. 80
Ludwig van Beethoven
Choral Fantasy in C Major, Op. 80
Choral Fantasy in C Major, Op. 80
Cantate Domino canticum novum
Claudio Monteverdi
Cantate Domino canticum novum
Cantate Domino canticum novum
Ensemble
Laudate Dominum for 5 voices, chor, 2vn, 4vdg/trb [1640]
Claudio Monteverdi
Laudate Dominum for 5 voices, chor, 2vn, 4vdg/trb [1640]
Laudate Dominum for 5 voices, chor, 2vn, 4vdg/trb [1640]
Le tre grazie
Barbara Strozzi
Le tre grazie
Le tre grazie
Ensemble
L'anime del Purgatorio (1680) - cantata for 2 voices, chorus & ensemble
Alessandro Stradella
L'anime del Purgatorio (1680) - cantata for 2 voices, chorus & ensemble
L'anime del Purgatorio (1680) - cantata for 2 voices, chorus & ensemble
Cor mio, deh non languire
Giovanni Priuli
Cor mio, deh non languire
Cor mio, deh non languire
Cor mio, deh non languire [Dear heart, I prithee do not waste away]
Alessandro Scarlatti
Cor mio, deh non languire [Dear heart, I prithee do not waste away]
Cor mio, deh non languire [Dear heart, I prithee do not waste away]
Ride la primavera for 5 voices (SWV.7)
Heinrich Schütz
Ride la primavera for 5 voices (SWV.7)
Ride la primavera for 5 voices (SWV.7)
L' Anime del Purgatorio (Esule dalle sfere) for 2 voices, chorus & ensemble
Fabio Fùrnari
L' Anime del Purgatorio (Esule dalle sfere) for 2 voices, chorus & ensemble
L' Anime del Purgatorio (Esule dalle sfere) for 2 voices, chorus & ensemble
Ensemble
Fera gentil (Gentle tigress, when you so charmingly
Cipriano de Rore
Fera gentil (Gentle tigress, when you so charmingly
Fera gentil (Gentle tigress, when you so charmingly
Fiume, ch'a l'onde tue [O river that invite the nymphs and shepherds]
Sigismondo d'India
Fiume, ch'a l'onde tue [O river that invite the nymphs and shepherds]
Fiume, ch'a l'onde tue [O river that invite the nymphs and shepherds]
Author
The Passions - an ode for music for soloists, chorus and orchestra
William Hayes
The Passions - an ode for music for soloists, chorus and orchestra
The Passions - an ode for music for soloists, chorus and orchestra
Past BBC Events
Proms 1993: Prom 47
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewfp6q
Royal Albert Hall
1993-08-25T11:16:35
25
Aug
1993
Proms 1993: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1991: Prom 04
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edfj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1991-07-22T11:16:35
22
Jul
1991
Proms 1991: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1990: Prom 41
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb34fx
Royal Albert Hall
1990-08-25T11:16:35
25
Aug
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1989: Prom 28
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exhc8g
Royal Albert Hall
1989-08-13T11:16:35
13
Aug
1989
Proms 1989: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1986: Prom 02 - The Florentine Intermedi of 1589
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emx3d4
Royal Albert Hall
1986-07-19T11:16:35
19
Jul
1986
Proms 1986: Prom 02 - The Florentine Intermedi of 1589
Royal Albert Hall
