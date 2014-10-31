UxíaGalician folk singer. Born 19 November 1962
Uxía
1962-11-19
Uxía (born November 19, 1962 in Sanguiñeda, Mos) is one of the most respected and influential musicians from Galicia, Spain, and regarded as the grande dame of Galician music. Her songs have always the presence of traditional music but with a renewed and personal treatment. Among other projects, she is the artistic director and alma mater of the International Lusophone Festival, Cantos na Maré.
Uxía Tracks
Alala das Marinas
Alala das Marinas
Verde Gaio
Verde Gaio
Trad: Xente da festa
Trad: Xente da festa
Os Teus Ollos
Os Teus Ollos
