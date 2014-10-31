Template:Add more info

Uxía (born November 19, 1962 in Sanguiñeda, Mos) is one of the most respected and influential musicians from Galicia, Spain, and regarded as the grande dame of Galician music. Her songs have always the presence of traditional music but with a renewed and personal treatment. Among other projects, she is the artistic director and alma mater of the International Lusophone Festival, Cantos na Maré.