Mireille Mathieu Born 22 July 1946
Mireille Mathieu
1946-07-22
Mireille Mathieu Biography (Wikipedia)
Mireille Mathieu (born 22 July 1946) is a French singer. She has recorded over 1200 songs in eleven languages, with more than 150 million albums sold worldwide.
Mireille Mathieu Tracks
L'hymme a l'amour
Mireille Mathieu
L'hymme a l'amour
L'hymme a l'amour
Pardonne-Moi Ce Caprice D'enfant
Mireille Mathieu
Pardonne-Moi Ce Caprice D'enfant
La Paloma
Mireille Mathieu
La Paloma
La Paloma
La Paloma Adieu
Mireille Mathieu
La Paloma Adieu
La Paloma Adieu
La Derniere Valse
Mireille Mathieu
La Derniere Valse
La Derniere Valse
Un Homme Et Une Femme
Mireille Mathieu
Un Homme Et Une Femme
Un Homme Et Une Femme
Together We're Strong
Mireille Mathieu
Together We're Strong
Together We're Strong
