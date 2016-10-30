Shye Ben-Tzur
Shye Ben-Tzur
Shye Ben Tzur (שי בן צור) is an Israeli composer/producer/poet and performer who lives in India and Israel. He composes Qawwalis, instrumental and devotional music in Hebrew, Urdu and Hindi. Ben Tzur has been living and creating music in India and Israel for over a decade. He first visited India while searching for a classical Indian music teacher. After years of studying Indian classical music in the traditional manner, Ben Tzur began to compose traditional Sufi Qawwali music in his own language, Hebrew. Qawwali is a form of ecstatic devotional music.
Roked
Shye Ben-Tzur
Roked
Roked
Allah Elohim
Shye Ben-Tzur
Allah Elohim
Allah Elohim
Roked
Shye Ben-Tzur
Roked
Roked
Junun
Jonny Greenwood
Junun
Junun
Julus
Jonny Greenwood & the Rajasthan Express Shye Ben Tzur & Shye Ben Tzur, Jonny Greenwood & the Rajasthan Express
Julus
Julus
Composer
Performer
Azov
Shye Ben-Tzur
Azov
Azov
Shoshan
Shye Ben-Tzur
Shoshan
Shoshan
Daras Bin
Shye Ben-Tzur
Daras Bin
Daras Bin
