Gareth Malone Biography (Wikipedia)
Gareth Edmund Malone OBE (born 9 November 1975) is an English choirmaster and broadcaster, self-described as an "animateur, presenter and populariser of choral singing". He is best known for his television appearances in programmes such as The Choir, which focus on singing and introducing choral music to new participants. Malone was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2012 Birthday Honours, for services to music.
Why does Coed Eva Primary School feature on Gareth Malone's new album?
Gareth Malone talks about the Children in Need single
Gareth Malone chats to Simon Mayo
