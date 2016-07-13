Jennifer Ward ClarkeCellist. Born 20 June 1935. Died 1 March 2015
Jennifer Ward Clarke
1935-06-20
Jennifer Ward Clarke Biography (Wikipedia)
Jennifer Ward Clarke (20 June 1935 – 1 March 2015) was a British cellist. After an early career in contemporary music, she later specialised in baroque music and performances on period instruments.
Jennifer Ward Clarke Tracks
Kirchen-Sonate in C major K.328
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Kirchen-Sonate in C major K.328
Kirchen-Sonate in C major K.328
Past BBC Events
Proms 1972: Prom 33
Westminster Cathedral
1972-08-24T10:34:10
24
Aug
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 33
Westminster Cathedral
