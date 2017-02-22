Füxa (pronounced Fyoo-sha, or like the color fuchsia) is an American rock band.

Füxa was formed in Detroit in 1994 by musicians Randall Nieman (formerly of Windy & Carl) and Ryan Anderson (formerly of Asha Vida and later to join Delta Waves). Band members include Randall Nieman (synths/ guitars/ percussion/ Space), Tom Meade (synths/ electronic percussion/ studio effects) Mark Refoy, Jonny Mattock and Stefan Persson. The band quickly achieved cult status with their split recordings with artists such as the Azusa Plane, The Telescopes, Martin Rev, Dean and Britta and Stereolab.