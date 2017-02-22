Füxa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0c291615-ff4a-4c55-9404-2a829484c2cc
Füxa Biography (Wikipedia)
Füxa (pronounced Fyoo-sha, or like the color fuchsia) is an American rock band.
Füxa was formed in Detroit in 1994 by musicians Randall Nieman (formerly of Windy & Carl) and Ryan Anderson (formerly of Asha Vida and later to join Delta Waves). Band members include Randall Nieman (synths/ guitars/ percussion/ Space), Tom Meade (synths/ electronic percussion/ studio effects) Mark Refoy, Jonny Mattock and Stefan Persson. The band quickly achieved cult status with their split recordings with artists such as the Azusa Plane, The Telescopes, Martin Rev, Dean and Britta and Stereolab.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Füxa Tracks
Sort by
Photon
Füxa
Photon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Photon
Last played on
Sun Is Shining
Füxa
Sun Is Shining
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sun Is Shining
Last played on
Stand By Me
Kyle Chunco, Füxa, Ben E. King, Britta Phillips & BJ Cole
Stand By Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stand By Me
Performer
Last played on
Razzmatazz
Füxa
Razzmatazz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Razzmatazz
Last played on
Stand By Me
Füxa
Stand By Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stand By Me
Last played on
Berzap
Füxa
Berzap
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Berzap
Last played on
Forward
Füxa
Forward
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forward
Last played on
Our Lips Are Sealed
Füxa
Our Lips Are Sealed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Our Lips Are Sealed
Last played on
A Billion Kilograms
Füxa
A Billion Kilograms
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Billion Kilograms
Last played on
Some Things Last A Long Time
Füxa
Some Things Last A Long Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Some Things Last A Long Time
Last played on
02 Cheree Master 03
Füxa
02 Cheree Master 03
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
02 Cheree Master 03
Last played on
Füxa Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist