Obaro Ejimiwe (18 January 1983) is a British vocalist and musician better known by his stage name Ghostpoet. His first album, Peanut Butter Blues & Melancholy Jam, was shortlisted for the 2011 Mercury Prize. His 2015 album, Shedding Skin was also nominated for the Mercury Music Prize. Ghostpoet's fourth album Dark Days + Canapés was released on 18 August 2017.
What music are you a fan of?
'Choosing the Mercury Prize winner is really intense'
'Just be yourself,' says Ghostpoet
