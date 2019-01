Obaro Ejimiwe (18 January 1983) is a British vocalist and musician better known by his stage name Ghostpoet. His first album, Peanut Butter Blues & Melancholy Jam, was shortlisted for the 2011 Mercury Prize. His 2015 album, Shedding Skin was also nominated for the Mercury Music Prize. Ghostpoet's fourth album Dark Days + Canapés was released on 18 August 2017.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia