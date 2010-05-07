TarotFinnish heavy metal band. Formed 1985
Tarot
1985
Tarot Biography
Tarot is a heavy metal band from Finland. They are most famous for the song “Wings of Darkness” from the 1986 album Spell of Iron. While having enjoyed a broad underground popularity in Finland, the band has never been very famous elsewhere until gaining new success in recent years when their singer and bassist Marco Hietala joined Nightwish in 2002.
Tarot Tracks
Satan Is Dead
Tarot
Satan Is Dead
Satan Is Dead
Last played on
I Walk Forever
Tarot
I Walk Forever
I Walk Forever
Last played on
