Born in Dublin on the 8th March 1975, Tom Chant began his music career with piano lessons at age 8. Becoming more interested in jazz, free-jazz and composition, he attended an A-level course in music in 1993 and bought his first soprano saxophone in 1995. His first recordings from this period were with the Sycophants, on the Ninja Tune and Lo Recordings record labels.

In 1997 Tom began recording with Jason Swinscoe, founder of The Cinematic Orchestra. After meeting Eddie Prévost, master drummer, Tom recorded with the Eddie Prévost Trio and has toured North America, Europe and Japan with the two artists.

Tom has also worked with contemporary artists such as Coldcut, DJ Vadim, Bonobo and Otomo Yoshihide. Along with soprano and tenor saxophone, he also plays clarinet and electric piano.