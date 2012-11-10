ResetPunk band from Quebec, Canada. Formed 1993
Reset
1993
Reset Biography (Wikipedia)
Reset is a punk rock band formed in 1993 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Monsta
Bouncy Train
Bouncy Train (Kissy Klub Version)
If We try (The Love Anthem)
