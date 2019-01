Dalton Baldwin (born December 19, 1931) is an American collaborative pianist. He has made more than 100 recordings and has won numerous prizes, working with outstanding singers such as Gérard Souzay, Elly Ameling, Arleen Auger, and Jessye Norman. He visited southern Africa on numerous occasions, accompanying Gérard Souzay three times (in 1958 for the first time) and Elly Ameling twice (in 1973 for the first time).