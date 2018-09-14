Messiah J & The ExpertFormed 2003
Messiah J & The Expert
2003
Messiah J & The Expert Biography (Wikipedia)
Messiah J & The Expert are a Choice Music Prize nominated rapper/producer duo based in Dublin, Ireland.
Messiah J & The Expert Tracks
Something Outta Nothing
Messiah J & The Expert
Something Outta Nothing
Something Outta Nothing
Last played on
Place Your Bets
Messiah J & The Expert
Place Your Bets
Place Your Bets
Last played on
Megaphone Man
Messiah J & The Expert
Megaphone Man
Megaphone Man
Last played on
