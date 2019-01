RDGLDGRN (pronounced Red Gold Green) is an American band based out of Reston, Virginia, a suburb of Washington, D.C.. Formed in 2011, the band recorded their debut album at Sound City Studios in 2012 with producer Kevin Augunas and engineer Clif Norrell. They have worked with a wide range of notable musicians, including Dave Grohl and Pharrell Williams. RDGLDGRN released their debut self-titled full-length album in September 2013.

