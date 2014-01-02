RDGLDGRNFormed 2011
RDGLDGRN
2011
RDGLDGRN Biography (Wikipedia)
RDGLDGRN (pronounced Red Gold Green) is an American band based out of Reston, Virginia, a suburb of Washington, D.C.. Formed in 2011, the band recorded their debut album at Sound City Studios in 2012 with producer Kevin Augunas and engineer Clif Norrell. They have worked with a wide range of notable musicians, including Dave Grohl and Pharrell Williams. RDGLDGRN released their debut self-titled full-length album in September 2013.
RDGLDGRN Tracks
Million Fans (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
Million Fans (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
Lootin? In London (feat. Angel Haze)
Lootin? In London (feat. Angel Haze)
Lootin' in London
RDGLDGRN (Ft Angel Haze)
Lootin' in London
Doing The Most (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
Doing The Most (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
Million Fans
Million Fans
Million Fans
I Love Lamp (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
I Love Lamp (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
Hey O (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
Hey O (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
