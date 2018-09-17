Per Magnusson (born 30 May 1969) is a Swedish music producer and songwriter. His musical career took off in 1994 as one of the original team members of the now-legendary Cheiron Productions, meeting great international success working with Boyzone, Britney Spears, Westlife and the Backstreet Boys.

Shortly after Cheiron decided to shut down its studios in 2000, Per together with David Kreuger formed A Side Productions, having continued to produce and write songs for major artists such as Il Divo, Céline Dion, Josh Groban, Shayne Ward and Paul Potts.

To date the duo has co-written and / or produced six UK No 1 singles:

In April 2008 Leona Lewis became the first British female ever to open at No 1 on the Billboard 200. Her debut album Spirit includes the song "Footprints in the Sand", co-written by Magnusson and Kreuger.