Abbas Hasan is a United Kingdom based Canadian-French pop music artist and actor of South Asian heritage who has been named "the next big thing" in the Asian music and film scene by MTV India and HELLO! Magazine, and has recently won the Artist of the Year 2014 Award at Anokhi Media Awards in Canada. He was named one of the UK's Top 5 Most Stylish Asian Men by the New Asian Post. He is also the brand ambassador for the New York-based luxury watch and lifestyle company Nooka. Abbas's music reflects his varied background with desi and middle-eastern influences, and he sings in English, Urdu, Hindi and French.