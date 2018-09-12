3rdeyegirl, stylized as 3RDEYEGIRL, is an American funk rock band and was Prince's backing band from his 2014 return to Warner Music until his death in 2016. It was a trio consisting of the American drummer Hannah Welton, Canadian guitarist Donna Grantis and Danish bassist Ida Kristine Nielsen. Together with Prince, they released the LP Plectrumelectrum on September 30, 2014.