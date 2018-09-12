3rdEyeGirl
3rdEyeGirl
3rdEyeGirl Biography (Wikipedia)
3rdeyegirl, stylized as 3RDEYEGIRL, is an American funk rock band and was Prince's backing band from his 2014 return to Warner Music until his death in 2016. It was a trio consisting of the American drummer Hannah Welton, Canadian guitarist Donna Grantis and Danish bassist Ida Kristine Nielsen. Together with Prince, they released the LP Plectrumelectrum on September 30, 2014.
3rdEyeGirl Tracks
Wow
Prince
Wow
Wow
Last played on
PretzelBodyLogic
Prince
Prince
PretzelBodyLogic
PretzelBodyLogic
Last played on
Funk n Roll
Prince & 3rdEyeGirl
Funk n Roll
Funk n Roll
Performer
Last played on
Another Love
3rdEyeGirl
Another Love
Another Love
Performer
Last played on
Boy Trouble
Sophia Eris
Boy Trouble
Boy Trouble
Last played on
