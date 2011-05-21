Thomas DGerman singer, rapper and musican. Born 30 December 1969
Thomas D
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1968-12-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0c0ff6da-b4eb-4edb-ba38-1c76ae189650
Thomas D Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas D. (born Thomas Dürr, 30 December 1968 in Ditzingen, near Stuttgart, Germany) is a rapper in the German hip hop group Die Fantastischen Vier. He frequently works on solo projects.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Thomas D Tracks
Sort by
Liebesbrief
Thomas D
Liebesbrief
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Liebesbrief
Last played on
Thomas D Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist