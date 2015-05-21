André ClaveauBorn 17 December 1911. Died 14 July 2003
André Claveau
1911-12-17
André Claveau Biography (Wikipedia)
André Claveau (17 December 1911 – 4 July 2003) was a popular singer in France from the 1940s to the 1960s. He won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1958 singing "Dors, mon amour" (Sleep, My Love) with music composed by Pierre Delanoë and lyrics by Hubert Giraud. Winning at the age of 46 years and 76 days, Claveau was the oldest winner of the contest until 1990, being the first and only winner prior to 1990 to triumph in their forties.
André Claveau Tracks
Dors, Mon Amour
Dors, Mon Amour
Dors, Mon Amour
