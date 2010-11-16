War From a Harlots MouthFormed 2005
War From a Harlots Mouth Biography (Wikipedia)
War from a Harlots Mouth was a German metalcore band from Berlin, formed in 2005. Consisting of vocalist Nico Webers, guitarists Simon Hawemann and Daniel Oberländer, bassist Filip Hantusch, and drummer Paule Seidel, the band is noted for a distinct musical style consisting of infusing many different genres into their songs, such as math metal, death metal, and jazz.
The Increased Sensation of Dullness
The Increased Sensation of Dullness
