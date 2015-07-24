Ataklan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0c0ac822-3026-401d-92ec-23697ae84717
Ataklan Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Antonio Jiminez, better known by his stage name Ataklan is a Trinidadian singer-songwriter and performer primarily of the modern rapso tradition. Ataklan has been referred to as "Trinidad's answer to Beck" and a "fiercely independent songwriter and singer and arguably the most original artist to have emerged on the island since David Rudder". Since his emergence in 1993, Ataklan has released tracks including "Flambo", "Naked Walk", "Flood on the Main Road", "Shadow in de Dark", "Soca Girl" and "Caribbean Swagga", among numerous others.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ataklan Tracks
Sort by
Mad Calypso
Ataklan
Mad Calypso
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mad Calypso
Performer
Last played on
Ataklan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist