Rachel SweetBorn 28 July 1962
Rachel Sweet
1962-07-28
Rachel Sweet Biography (Wikipedia)
Rachel Sweet (born July 28, 1962 in Akron, Ohio) is an American singer, television writer and actress.
Rachel Sweet Tracks
B-A-B-Y
Rachel Sweet
B-A-B-Y
B-A-B-Y
Hairspray
Rachel Sweet
Hairspray
Hairspray
I Go To Pieces
Rachel Sweet
I Go To Pieces
I Go To Pieces
It's So Different Here
Rachel Sweet
It's So Different Here
It's So Different Here
Stranger In The House
Rachel Sweet
Stranger In The House
Stranger In The House
B-A-B-Y (Edit)
Rachel Sweet
B-A-B-Y (Edit)
B-A-B-Y (Edit)
Everlasting Love
Rex Smith
Everlasting Love
Everlasting Love
Baby Let's Play House
Rachel Sweet
Baby Let's Play House
Baby Let's Play House
Cuckoo Clock
Rachel Sweet
Cuckoo Clock
Cuckoo Clock
B-A-B-Y Baby
Rachel Sweet
B-A-B-Y Baby
B-A-B-Y Baby
Tourist Boys
Rachel Sweet
Tourist Boys
Tourist Boys
Rachel Sweet Links
