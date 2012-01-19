Ricky KooleBorn 11 September 1972
Ricky Koole
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1972-09-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0c07e121-400b-4a81-9cd7-705991210410
Ricky Koole Biography (Wikipedia)
Ricky Koole (born 11 September 1972) is a Dutch singer and film actress. She appeared in more than forty films since 1996.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ricky Koole Tracks
Sort by
The Road I Took To You
Ricky Koole
The Road I Took To You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Road I Took To You
Last played on
The Road Through Me
Ricky Koole
The Road Through Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Road Through Me
Last played on
I Live On A Battlefield
Ricky Koole
I Live On A Battlefield
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Live On A Battlefield
Last played on
Reason To Believe
Ricky Koole
Reason To Believe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reason To Believe
Last played on
Ricky Koole Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist