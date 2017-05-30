A Passing FancyFormed 1965. Disbanded 1969
A Passing Fancy
1965
A Passing Fancy Biography (Wikipedia)
A Passing Fancy was a Canadian band from Toronto, active from the mid-1960s fronted by the singer-songwriter and guitarist Jay Telfer, and Brian Price.
A Passing Fancy Tracks
I Believe In Sunshine
A Passing Fancy
I Believe In Sunshine
I Believe In Sunshine
People In Me
A Passing Fancy
People In Me
People In Me
