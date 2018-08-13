Paul Neubauer (born in Encino, California, in 1962) is an American violist. Neubauer was a student of Paul Doktor, Alan de Veritch and William Primrose. He attended the Juilliard School, where he received his B.M. in 1982, and his M.M. in 1983. In 1984, at age 21, Neubauer became the principal violist the New York Philharmonic the youngest principal string player in the philharmonic's history, a position he held for six years. He became an Artist Member of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center in 1989.

Neubauer has appeared as soloist with orchestras throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. He has been featured on Live from Lincoln Center, CBS's Sunday Morning, Garrison Keillor's A Prairie Home Companion, and in Strad, Strings, and People magazines. He has been heard on St. Paul Sunday Morning, Morning Edition and Performance Today and appeared in Dark Side, a film starring Edoardo Ballerini and Ali Ahn. In 1989 he became the first violist to receive an Avery Fisher Career Grant. He was the first prize winner of the Whitaker, D'Angelo, and the 1980 Lionel Tertis International Viola Competition.