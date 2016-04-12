Karl L. KingBorn 21 February 1891. Died 31 March 1971
1891-02-21
Karl L. King (February 21, 1891 – March 31, 1971) was a United States march music bandmaster and composer. He is best known as the composer of "Barnum and Bailey's Favorite".
The Melody Shop
