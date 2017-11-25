Eva Randová
Eva Randová (born 31 December 1936) is a Czech operatic mezzo-soprano who made an international career based in Germany. She appeared at major opera houses including the Metropolitan Opera, and at festivals such as the Bayreuth Festival. She is known for performing Czech operas by Leoš Janáček and Antonín Dvořák.
The Cunning Little Vixen (Act 2, Vixen's aria)
Leos Janáček
The Cunning Little Vixen (Act 2, Vixen's aria)
Cunning Little Vixen, Act II: conclusion
Leos Janáček
Cunning Little Vixen, Act II: conclusion
Jenufa: final scene
Leos Janáček
Jenufa: final scene
The Cunning Little Vixen: excerpt from Act I
Leos Janáček
The Cunning Little Vixen: excerpt from Act I
Katya Kabanova - Act 1 scene 2 A room in the Kabanovs' house
Leos Janáček
Katya Kabanova - Act 1 scene 2 A room in the Kabanovs' house
Proms 1995: Prom 53
Royal Albert Hall
1995-09-01T11:06:10
Proms 1993: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1993
Royal Albert Hall
1993-07-16T11:06:10
