Manoj Nelliyattu Shyamalan (born August 6, 1970), known professionally as M. Night Shyamalan, is an American film director, producer, screenwriter, and actor. He is known for making films with contemporary supernatural plots and twist endings. He was born in Mahé, India and raised in Penn Valley, Pennsylvania.

His most well-received films include the supernatural thriller The Sixth Sense (1999), the superhero thriller Unbreakable (2000), the science fiction thriller Signs (2002), and the historical thriller The Village (2004). For The Sixth Sense, Shyamalan received a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Director. Afterward, Shyamalan released a series of poorly received but sometimes financially successful movies, including the dark fantasy Lady in the Water (2006), the eco-thriller The Happening (2008), the film adaptation of The Last Airbender (2010), and the science fiction film After Earth (2013). Following the financial failure of After Earth, Shyamalan's career was revived with the successful release of the found footage horror film The Visit (2015) and the psychological thriller Split (2016). His next film is the superhero thriller Glass (2019), which is the third and final chapter of the Eastrail 177 Trilogy.