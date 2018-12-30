Dickie ValentineBorn 4 November 1929. Died 6 May 1971
Dickie Valentine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04s54hc.jpg
1929-11-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0c02c71b-ecf8-4bc7-be93-2de08efedcdf
Dickie Valentine Biography (Wikipedia)
Dickie Valentine (4 November 1929 – 6 May 1971) was an English pop singer in the 1950s. In addition to several other Top Ten hit singles, Valentine had two chart-toppers on the UK Singles Chart with "Finger of Suspicion" (1954) and the seasonal "Christmas Alphabet" (1955).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dickie Valentine Tracks
Sort by
Somebody Loves Me
Dickie Valentine
Somebody Loves Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54hc.jpglink
Somebody Loves Me
Last played on
Finger Of Suspicion
Dickie Valentine
Finger Of Suspicion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54hc.jpglink
Finger Of Suspicion
Last played on
Christmas Alphabet
Dickie Valentine
Christmas Alphabet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54hc.jpglink
Christmas Alphabet
Last played on
Christmas Island
Dickie Valentine
Christmas Island
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54hc.jpglink
Christmas Island
Last played on
For All We Know
Dickie Valentine
For All We Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54hc.jpglink
For All We Know
Last played on
Snowbound For Christmas
Dickie Valentine
Snowbound For Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54hc.jpglink
Snowbound For Christmas
Last played on
Venus
Dickie Valentine
Venus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54hc.jpglink
Venus
Last played on
Mister Sandman
Dickie Valentine
Mister Sandman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54hc.jpglink
Mister Sandman
Last played on
The Clown Who Cried
Dickie Valentine
The Clown Who Cried
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54hc.jpglink
The Clown Who Cried
Last played on
One More Sunrise
Dickie Valentine
One More Sunrise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54hc.jpglink
One More Sunrise
Last played on
All The Time & Everywhere
Dickie Valentine
All The Time & Everywhere
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54hc.jpglink
All The Time & Everywhere
Last played on
How Unlucky Can You Be
Dickie Valentine
How Unlucky Can You Be
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54hc.jpglink
How Unlucky Can You Be
Last played on
Cleo And Me-O
Dickie Valentine
Cleo And Me-O
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54hc.jpglink
Cleo And Me-O
Last played on
A Blossom Fell
Dickie Valentine
A Blossom Fell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54hc.jpglink
A Blossom Fell
Last played on
I Wonder
Dickie Valentine
I Wonder
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54hc.jpglink
I Wonder
Last played on
Song Of The Trees
Dickie Valentine
Song Of The Trees
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54hc.jpglink
Song Of The Trees
Last played on
When It's Sleepy Time Down South
Dickie Valentine
When It's Sleepy Time Down South
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54hc.jpglink
When It's Sleepy Time Down South
Last played on
Broken Wings
Dickie Valentine
Broken Wings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54hc.jpglink
Broken Wings
Last played on
Bidin' My Time
Dickie Valentine
Bidin' My Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54hc.jpglink
Bidin' My Time
Last played on
Dickie Valentine Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist