John LawtonBorn 11 July 1946
John Lawton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1946-07-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0bff597b-936e-4a59-9c21-2ade17570c08
John Lawton Biography (Wikipedia)
John Cooper Lawton (born 11 July 1946 in Halifax, England) is a rock and blues vocalist best known for his work with Lucifer's Friend, Uriah Heep and the Les Humphries Singers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Lawton Tracks
Sort by
Talking Ain't Cheap
Eddie Hardin
Talking Ain't Cheap
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Talking Ain't Cheap
Last played on
John Lawton Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist