Stereophonics are a Welsh rock band that formed in 1992 in the village of Cwmaman in the Cynon Valley. The band consists of Kelly Jones (lead vocals, lead guitar, keyboards), Richard Jones (bass guitar, piano, backing vocals), Adam Zindani (rhythm guitar, backing vocals), Jamie Morrison (drums, percussion) and touring member Tony Kirkham (keyboards). The group previously included Stuart Cable (1992–2003) and then Javier Weyler (2004–2012) on drums. Stereophonics have released ten studio albums, including six UK number one albums. Their latest album is Scream Above the Sounds (2017). A successful compilation album, Decade in the Sun, was released in November 2008 and charted at number two in the United Kingdom.
Described as "classic UK rock delivered with whiskey vocals", the band have been summarised as possessing a sound akin to the genres of alternative rock and "British traditional rock". Stereophonics' debut album, Word Gets Around, was released in August 1997 and charted at number six in the UK, aided by the singles "Local Boy in the Photograph", "More Life in a Tramps Vest" and "A Thousand Trees". The band reached mainstream success with the release of Performance and Cocktails (and its promotional singles "The Bartender and the Thief", "Just Looking" and "Pick a Part That's New") in 1999 and have achieved a total of ten top-ten singles as well as one number one: "Dakota" (2005). Having sold around 10 million copies worldwide, Stereophonics are one of the most successful Welsh rock acts. Upon their release of Pull the Pin, they achieved five consecutive UK number one albums.
- The Best Bits from Backstage at Sounds Like Friday Nighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qx23w.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qx23w.jpg2017-12-12T18:54:00.000ZSome of the Best Bits taken backstage at #SLFN featuring Sigrid, Liam Payne, Charlie Puth, Stereophonics, Mabel, Rita Ora and Royal Blood...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05qwd3b
The Best Bits from Backstage at Sounds Like Friday Night
- Smash time... it's Stereophonics vs the Sounds Like Friday Night piñatahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05n1w16.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05n1w16.jpg2017-11-14T18:27:00.000ZGreg James is joined by a couple of Stereophonics for a spot of backstage chat.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05n1whb
Smash time... it's Stereophonics vs the Sounds Like Friday Night piñata
- Stereophonics on failed pastimes and 'what not to shoplift'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05jnqhv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05jnqhv.jpg2017-10-11T15:08:48.000ZKelly and Richard share memories of 20 years in music, & what they do to pass time on tourhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05jnpbb
Stereophonics on failed pastimes and 'what not to shoplift'
- Stereophonics - Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2017 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05fntd1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05fntd1.jpg2017-10-10T22:59:00.000ZWelsh indie-rockers give an unmissable performance at Hyde Parkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05fwry3
Stereophonics - Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2017 Highlights
- Stereophonics chat to Michael back-stage at Hyde Parkhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05fntd1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05fntd1.jpg2017-09-11T14:14:00.000ZStereophonics chat to Michael at Hyde Park about their performance and new album!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05frx93
Stereophonics chat to Michael back-stage at Hyde Park
- Kelly Jones chats to Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01fl960.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01fl960.jpg2013-08-22T15:35:00.000ZKelly looks back on 17 years of Stereophonics and shares his knowledge of fruit and veg!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01fl963
Kelly Jones chats to Steve Wright
