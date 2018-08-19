The Amity Affliction is an Australian metalcore band from Gympie, Queensland, formed in 2003. The band's current line-up consists of Ahren Stringer (clean vocals, bass, and formerly guitar), Joel Birch (unclean vocals), Dan Brown (guitar), and Joe Longobardi (drums). The Amity Affliction has released five studio albums including Severed Ties (2008), Youngbloods (2010) which debuted at number 6 on the ARIA Charts, Chasing Ghosts (2012) which debuted at number 1 on the ARIA charts, Let The Ocean Take Me (2014) and This Could Be Heartbreak (2016), both also debuting at number 1. On 13 November 2015, The Amity Affliction also released a single called "Shine On". They are known for their highly personal songs, often dealing with depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and suicide, many lyrics stemming from vocalist Joel Birch's past struggles. As of August 2018, the band has sold more than 145,000 records.[citation needed] The Amity Affliction released the first single “Ivy (Doomsday)” on the 20 June 2018 from their album Misery, released on 24 August 2018.