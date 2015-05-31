Cattle DecapitationFormed 1996
Cattle Decapitation Biography (Wikipedia)
Cattle Decapitation is an American extreme metal band from San Diego, California, formed in 1996. Their brutal musical style fuses grindcore and death metal. The band's current line-up includes vocalist Travis Ryan, guitarist Josh Elmore, and drummer Dave McGraw. Cattle Decapitation have released seven albums, the most recent being The Anthropocene Extinction in 2015.
Manufactured Extinct
Cattle Decapitation
Manufactured Extinct
