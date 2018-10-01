Il VoloOperatic pop trio. Formed 2009
Il Volo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04s54xd.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0bf8b6a0-8ae4-42f7-ba7a-d66d343c73da
Il Volo Biography (Wikipedia)
Il Volo (Italian for "The Flight") is an Italian operatic pop trio, consisting of singers: the baritone Gianluca Ginoble, and two tenors, Piero Barone and Ignazio Boschetto. They describe their music as "popera". Having won the Sanremo Music Festival 2015, they represented Italy in the Eurovision Song Contest 2015 in Vienna, Austria. They reached third place, but managed to secure a solid first-place victory in the televoting.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Il Volo Tracks
Sort by
Grande Amore
Il Volo
Grande Amore
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54xd.jpglink
Grande Amore
Last played on
Il Mondo
Il Volo
Il Mondo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54xd.jpglink
Il Mondo
Last played on
Il Mondo / the Swan
Il Volo
Il Mondo / the Swan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54xd.jpglink
Il Mondo / the Swan
Last played on
Maria
Il Volo
Maria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54xd.jpglink
Maria
Last played on
Un Amore Cosi Grande
Il Volo
Un Amore Cosi Grande
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54xd.jpglink
Un Amore Cosi Grande
Last played on
Beautiful That Way (La Vita è Bella)
Il Volo
Beautiful That Way (La Vita è Bella)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54xd.jpglink
Cosi
Il Volo
Cosi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54xd.jpglink
Cosi
Last played on
The Swan
Il Volo
The Swan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54xd.jpglink
The Swan
Last played on
Il Volo Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist