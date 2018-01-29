Theo AltmeyerGerman tenor. Born 16 March 1931. Died 28 July 2007
Theo Altmeyer
1931-03-16
Theo Altmeyer Biography (Wikipedia)
Theo Altmeyer (16 March 1931 – 28 July 2007) was a German classical tenor. Although he was a successful opera singer, he is chiefly remembered for his work as an oratorio soloist. He possessed a rich and lyrical voice that he employed with great expression and nuance.
Theo Altmeyer Tracks
Mass in C major, Op 86 (Agnus Dei)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Mass in C major, Op 86 (Agnus Dei)
Mass in C major, Op 86 (Agnus Dei)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1969: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
1969-09-11T07:02:43
11
Sep
1969
Proms 1969: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
