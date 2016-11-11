Dandy LivingstoneBorn 14 December 1943
Dandy Livingstone
1943-12-14
Dandy Livingstone Biography (Wikipedia)
Dandy Livingstone (born Robert Livingstone Thompson, 14 December 1943, Kingston, Jamaica) is a British-Jamaican reggae musician and producer, best known for his 1972 hit, "Suzanne Beware of the Devil", and for his song, "Rudy, A Message to You", which was later a hit for The Specials. "Suzanne Beware of the Devil", reached number 14 on the UK Singles Chart.
Dandy Livingstone Tracks
A Message To You Rudy
Dandy Livingstone
A Message To You, Rudy
Dandy Livingstone
I'm Your Puppet
Dandy Livingstone
Rudy A Message To You
Dandy Livingstone
Suzanne Beware Of The Devil
Dandy Livingstone
Suzanne Beware Of The Devil
Version Girl
Dandy Livingstone
Reggae In Your Jeggae
Dandy Livingstone
(People Get Ready) Let's Do Rocksteady
Dandy Livingstone
Caribbean Rock
Dandy Livingstone
